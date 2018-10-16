Shoaib Malik quashes rumours that Sania Mirza delivered a baby boy

tennis

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik rubbishes rumours that wife Sania Mirza has delivered a baby boy

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Pregnant India tennis ace Sania Mirza, 31, is close to her due date and there have been quite a few rumours doing the rounds regarding the arrival of her first baby. One such rumour claimed that Sania had delivered a baby boy. Putting an end to speculation, Sania's husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik posted a message on social media on Monday requesting people not to go by hearsay.

"We will do a proper announcement when the kid decides to arrive, please keep us in your duas (and don't believe everything you see/read on the internet please!)" wrote Malik, 36, to his 1.97 million Twitter followers.

We will do a proper announcement when the kid decides to arrive, please keep us in your Duas (and don’t believe everything you see/read on the internet please!) ðð¼ — Shoaib Malik ðµð° (@realshoaibmalik) October 14, 2018

Recently in an interview, Sania Mirza stated that she is not bothered about the gender of her unborn child, and is praying for the baby's good health. "I think as an expectant mother the most important message that I want to give not just to my child but to every child is that you have to follow your dreams whatever they are even if they are out of the box or out of the ordinary, you have to believe in yourself. And obviously if it is only my child, I would hope, pray and wish for it to be a healthy child. It doesn't matter if it is a boy or a girl, which seems to be very important for a lot of people." Sania got married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010.

Also read: Sania Mirza posts a cute pic with hubby Shoaib Malik

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates