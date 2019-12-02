Shoaib Patwary's expertise in cybersecurity is of par excellence

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

For Shoaib Patwary, life has revolved around computers a lot. He has developed an interest in cybersecurity allowing him to explore the subject in and out while he was pursuing his studies in media. He focused on cybercrime and security and soon got working with companies dealing in this domain. He knew the art to secure cyber systems and understood the flaws within.

Thus he helped nab the cyber-criminals while working with the cybersecurity cells. The Cyber Crime Department Dmp where he worked has given him the right amount of exposure to have an edge over these technologies. In the meantime, he also thought of using his skills for media and thus produced a short film focussing on the subject to make people aware of the same. He now intends to work with bigwigs of Bollywood to work on scripts and stories based on similar subjects to make the masses aware of the growing menace.

He intends to go a long way in this field hence he has enrolled in a master's program at one of the reputed universities in Sweden studying cybersecurity. All thanks to the growing cyber-criminals who are becoming smarter with time. With the growing FinTech technologies emerging, we see cashless transactions reaching on the top. The advent of digital money too has given too many similar issues where they remain the target of cyber-criminals. Thus his master's program would help him nab the high-end cyber thieves and mafia active in the virtual world.

Shoaib Patwary has been the student of media during his undergraduate program. However, his first love has remained on computers and cyberspace. He had one subject as computers but it was more from the perspective of media and the way it can be applied in this world. But his interest has been in the domain of cybersecurity and cybercrimes. He explored the subject at length to get into the crux of the same. He also joined some short term courses on cybersecurity getting an ethical hacking certification.

