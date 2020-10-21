Shobhit Sinha becomes costliest writer for a non-fiction show, charged 3 lakhs for 2 minutes

The television industry has been treating the audiences with some of the best shows that have gone ahead to become a household phenomenon in recent times.

Shobhit Sinha, one of the prominent writers in the television industry has charged a whopping amount for a non-fiction show's promo. Owing to his impeccable writing skills, Shobhit becomes the only writer who has charged three lacs for a two-minute video script.

Shobhit is a name synonymous to versatility. His expertise in writing scripts that not only strike chords with the audiences but also uplift the content has made him many channels and production house's favourite. Over the years, Shobhit Sinha has worked on prominent shows like comedy circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Honey Bunny ka Jholmal, Sony Yay animation shows, Entertainment Ki Raat among 36 other shows, Shobhit has written more than 1500 scripts in 5 years holding a world record.

On the work front, the ace writer is currently handling the content of more than five projects. He is busy writing for 1 Flipkart show followed by 3 shows for Sony TV and 1 web series of Zee 5, who had recently written many scripts for Kapil Sharma and Manish Paul, along with the project where he is dubbing as a voice-over artist for an animated show of Sony.

