Shocked over Karunanidhi's illness, 21 DMK workers die

The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former chief minister's health

A DMK supporter faints outside the hospital where party chief M Karunanidhi is being treated, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

The DMK on Wednesday said 21 of its party workers have died unable to bear the "shock" of the illness and hospitalisation of party chief M Karunanidhi. The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former chief minister's health.

"I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar's illness (and hospitalisation)," DMK Working President M K Stalin said.

As Karunanidhi continues to be under intensive care for the fifth consecutive day at the Kauvery Hospital, the party top leader said he was grieved by such deaths and conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of the affected families.

