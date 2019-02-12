Shocked to see that they dropped my name, says Joy B Ganguly

bollywood

Co-producer of National Award-winning film Nagar Kirtan drags makers to court over credit row, drama's Feb 15 release stalled

Riddhi Sen in Nagar Kirtan

Ahead of its February 15 release, Riddhi Sen starrer Nagar Kirtan - that won four National Awards last year - finds itself in troubled waters. One of the producers, Joy B Ganguly has dragged producer Acropolis Entertainment to court, alleging that they dropped his name from the film and promotional material without informing him. Following the hearing on February 11, the Alipore court directed that the film's release be stalled until the producers come to a consensus.



Joy B Ganguly, Producer

Ganguly alleges that the producers played mischief when he was hospitalised for over 10 days in the last week of December. "I came on board as co-producer even before the National Awards were announced. After my medical leave, I was shocked to see my name and my company's logo removed from the film and promotional materials.

I tried to discuss the matter with Sani [Ghose Ray, one of the producers], but my requests fell on dead ears. Hence, I had to take this extreme step of having the release stopped for now. We tried to come to a settlement yesterday, but it fell through."

Ganguly reiterates that the development came as a shock to him. "There were no creative differences between us. We went together for IFFI as well. Perhaps they felt I was overshadowing them, which is baseless because I have only wished well for the film." Sani Ghose Ray of Acropolis Entertainment remained unavailable for comment.

