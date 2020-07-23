Shocking! 31-year-old woman shot dead by bike-borne assailants

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday night in Patiala's Tripari area. According to police officials, the victim identified as Preeti Kaur was shot dead after unidentified assailants attacked her house, where she was with her parents and brother.

Soon after the incident, Kaur was rushed to the nearby Government Rajindra Hospital where she was declared brought dead with a bullet injury on her back. Tripari SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon said that the incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday, reports Hindustan Times.

"The family bolted doors from inside. The assailants fired a bullet through the door, which hit Preeti and she collapsed on the spot," SHO Dhillon said. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the police have registered a case against unidentified motorcycle-borne youths under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

After the alleged attack, the unidentified assailants fled from the spot. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to zero down on the assailants. "The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained," the SHO said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news