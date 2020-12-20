40-year-old man sodomised by friend in Gujarat, another films act

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man in Gujarat's Vasna on Thursday filed a complaint against his friend of unnatural sex and alleged that another friend shot the video of the act. In his complaint, the victim said that yet another friend egged the perpetrator on.

Also Read: 32-year-old man arrested for torturing stray dog in Dombivli

According to a report in Times of India, the complainant said that he was sitting near a bonfire with his three friends - Mayur Parmar, Sanjay Vanelia, and Deep Kataria - on the night of December 12. He alleged that the three men began teasing him and demanding sexual favours.

As per the FIR filed with Vasna police station, Sanjay and Deep prodded Mayur to sodomise the complainant. While Mayur tore off the complainant's clothes, sodomized him, and forced him to perform oral sex, Sanjay filmed the assault on his cellphone.

Later, the three tormentors sent the assault video to some residents of the complainant's locality. On Wednesday, the complainant's health deteriorated and he was admitted to VS Hospital in Ellisbidge. He was later shifted to Civil Hospital where a medico-legal case was filed.

The Vasna police have registered a complaint of unnatural sex and abetment against the three men. Further investigation is on.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news