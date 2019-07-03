Shocking! Has Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket?

cricket

Ambati Rayudu who was in the World Cup reckoning was given a snub from the selectors while choosing the 15-man squad for the tournament in England and Wales.

Ambati Rayudu (Pic/AFP)

According to reports that have broken out today, 33-year-old Ambati Rayudu has quit all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Ambati Rayudu was just recently given the cold shoulder by the Indian selectors while finding a replacement for injured Vijay Shankar in the World Cup 2019. Rookie Mayank Agarwal was called in as a replacement for Shankar who returned back to India with a toe injury.

Ambati Rayudu was also given the snub after Shikhar Dhawan was replaced due to a thumb fracture that he sustained during India's match vs South Africa. Rishabh Pant was called in for Shikhar Dhawan.

Initially, Ambati Rayudu was one of the front-runners to make it in the 15-member squad for the World Cup 2019 but Vijay Shankar was included instead. At the time, Ambati Rayudu had tweeted that he will be sitting at home watching the World Cup 2019 with his new 3-D glasses.

The 3-D reference was used after the selectors said that Shankar was chosen over Rayudu as he was a three-dimensional player and could add more variety to the side.

Ambati Rayudu has played 55 ODIs, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.

Ambati Rayudu was also the best batsman for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL winning campaign in 2018.

More details on his retirement are awaited.

