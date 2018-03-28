Shocking! Braveheart who rescued 2 women from molesters stabbed

Drug addicts return to spot to attack 24-year-old shopkeeper with a blade



Sajid Ansari was slashed on the neck by two drug addicts

In a scene reminiscent of the infamous Keenan and Reuben murder case of 2011, a 24-year-old man who tried to take on two molesters was slashed on the neck by them at Kurla on Monday night. The victim, identified as Sajid Ansari, who runs a shop at Kurla Pipe Road, is now recuperating in hospital.

Adil Ansari, Sajid's elder brother, told mid-day, "On Monday, my brother was in his shop when he saw two drug addicts harassing a woman on the road. He intervened and brought them face to face with the woman. He then told the woman to slap the accused. After the woman slapped the two men, everyone dispersed and Sajid thought the matter was resolved."

However, within ten minutes, the molesters reappeared at the spot and one of them whipped out a blade and slashed Sajid on the neck. He started bleeding profusely and collapsed on the floor. Police said as the duo was trying to flee from the spot, the other shopkeepers along with some locals, caught hold of the two. The two attackers, identified as Jishan Ali, 25 and Salman Khurshid, 20, were then arrested by the Kurla police.

Rajiv Jain DCP Zone-V said, "We have arrested the accused and are tracing the woman who was teased by these people." Sources said if the woman is traced then on the basis of her complaint more sections related to molestation can be added.

