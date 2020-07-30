Pakistan cricket fan clicks selfie with Haris Rauf, later finds out he tested COVID-19 positive

Cricket has played a major factor in binding people together over the decades not just in India but also Pakistan.

Cricket fans cheer for their favourite players not just from the stands, but also from their homes or social media platforms of late. So when cricket fans gets the chance to meet one of their favourite cricketers, why would they miss the opportunity? Such was the case for a Pakistani cricket fan. A fan from Pakistan has recently shared a selfie when he got the opportunity to meet Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf.

However, the cricket fan was left shocked when he got to know that Haris Rauf was tested positive for COVID-19 and advised home quarantine by the Pakistan Cricket Board, according to Pakistan media. He took to Facebook to share his post. Take a look at it below.

Haris Rauf was selected as part of the Pakistan team for the England tour, but missed it after he and a few teammates tested positive for Coronavirus. Pacer Mohammed Amir was selected as Haris Rauf's replacement.

Along with Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti were among the other Pakistan cricketers who tested positive for COVID-19 after their first test.

Wasim Khan, PCB CEO, spoke about how Pakistan were under immense pressure after 10 of their players tested positive ahead of the tour to England. "The Board was under pressure when so many players' tests came positive. Thus sending the cricket team to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said, as quoted by the PTI.

