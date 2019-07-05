Shocking Crime: Hot wax poured over three-year-old girl

crime

Police said that the toddler sustained multiple burnt marks which appear to be of dripping hot wax from a candle

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old toddler was allegedly tortured and abused by an unidentified person in Chinchwad area of Pune. Police said that the toddler sustained multiple burn marks which appear to be due to dripping hot wax from a candle.

The alleged incident came to light, after the victim’s parent Damodar and Kalpana approached the Pimpri police station on Wednesday and lodged the case. The injured toddler, identified as Divya Damodar Joshi (3), is a resident of More Chawl, Vidyasagar in Chinchwad and her parents had migrated from Nepal to Pune in search of livelihood. The victim's father Damodar works as a security guard while her mother Kalpana is a housewife.

According to the complaint, an unidentified person had allegedly abused the toddler earlier this week. Multiple burn injuries were found on her back and legs. Currently, the toddler is undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Senior Inspector Kalyan Pawar in-charge of Pimpri police station said, "We rushed her to hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. It seems to be a case of child abuse. We are now investigating the case and checking if any undue incident took place earlier."

A case has been registered against the unidentified person under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code of grievances and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

In another similar case, a teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old in the toilet of a Kandivli school on Monday was finally arrested by the police on Friday. This is apparently the third such incident in the school in the last three years.

Police sources said the child, a student of junior KG, had complained of pain in her private parts after returning from school. She later confided in her mother that there was blood in her urine and that her class teacher had inserted a finger in her private part when she had gone to the bathroom.

The girl's mother then told her husband about it, and the parents called up the police control room. A police team arrived at their house and brought them to the police station, where the mother's statement was recorded and a complaint registered against the accused. The parents along with several political parties have demanded the arrest of the teacher and removal of the principal.

"We have assured them a fair investigation. The girl's medical report shows that she was sexually assaulted," said a police officer from Kandivli police station. He added, "On the basis of the report, we have arrested the 24-year-old woman teacher and produced her before the court. She has been remanded in police custody."

The in-charge of the pre-primary section of the school said, "We have conducted an internal inquiry and suspended the teacher. We are co-operating with the police investigation."

