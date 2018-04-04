Shocking! Family has emotional reunion with missing daughter after 24 years

Wang Mingqing's tireless search included becoming a taxi driver in Chengdu city, in the hope he might one day pick her up as a passenger



Wang took out advertisements in newspapers to find his daughter

A Chinese father has been reunited with his daughter after looking for her for 24 years. Wang Mingqing's tireless search included becoming a taxi driver in Chengdu city, in the hope he might one day pick her up as a passenger.

His daughter made contact with him earlier this year after coming across an online post about him. The family met in a tearful reunion yesterday — where Wang hugged his daughter and said: "Daddy loves you." The incredible story has swept China, where many are celebrating the reunion. Wang's daughter Qifeng disappeared when she was just three years old. He and his wife Liu Dengying spent years searching for her, taking out advertisements in newspapers and setting up online appeals.

Over the years Chinese police identified several women, but DNA tests showed they were not his daughter. A breakthrough finally came late last year, when a police sketch artist decided to help Wang. Thousands of kilometres away, a woman called Kang Ying saw the picture and was shocked by how much it resembled her. She contacted Wang earlier this year and arranged for a DNA test. This time, the result was positive.

