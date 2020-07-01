Shocking! Girl ends life because friend got higher marks

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a bizarre incident, a girl, student of class 10, ended her life on Tuesday merely because her friend had scored more marks than her in the UP Board examinations. The incident took place in Kalyanpur police circle.

#Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, a girl, student of class 10, ended her life on Tuesday merely because her friend had scored more marks than her in the #UPBoard examinations.



The incident took place in Kalyanpur police circle.



Photo: IANS (Representational Image) pic.twitter.com/ObYhzQE1d6 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 1, 2020

The victim, Amisha (15), had scored 83 per cent marks while her friend had got 85 per cent marks. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar told reporters that no suicide note had been found and the girl's family said that she was upset after the results of the Board examinations were announced last Saturday.

Amisha's father, Shrawan Kumar Nishad, said that his daughter was in depression because she had not got the marks she expected while her friend had scored higher marks. The family has not lodged any complaint with the police.

Amisha's parents were not at home when she ended her life. Her brother and his family were sleeping and saw her hanging when they woke up.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever