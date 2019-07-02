Shocking! Just ahead of burial, dead man wakes up

hatke

The man was admitted to a private hospital after an accident where he was declared dead on Monday

Representational Pic

In a shocking incident, this dead man woke up right before his funeral ritual in Lucknow. His grave was dug and his body was about to be buried, just when some of the family members noticed a slight movement. The mourning stopped and a bewildered family rushed the man identified as Mohammad Furqan to hospital where he was immediately put on ventilator.



Mohammad Furqan (20) was admitted to a private hospital on June 21 after he had an accident. He was declared dead on Monday by the hospital and his body arrived at his residence in an ambulance. His elder brother Mohammad Irfan stated, "Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support."



"We had paid Rs 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday," Irfan added. Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal stated, "We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed."



"The patient is in critical condition but definitely not brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are working. He has been put on ventilator support," the doctor treating Furqan said.



With inputs from ANI

