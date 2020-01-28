Shocking! Man unzips pants as woman pets his dog

Bengaluru: A 41-year-old woman in Bengaluru had a terrifying ordeal while on her morning when a man walking his dog forced her to touch his genitals. The woman was petting the man’s dog when he unzipped his pants and asked to touch his private parts, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

The incident happened on Saturday when the woman, an IT professional working at a private firm, was taking a routine stroll around a lake near her residence. The man, who was walking a golden retriever dog, unleashed the canine that playfully ran towards the woman.

As the woman was busy petting the dog, the man walked up to her, held her hand asking her to be careful and slowly unzipped his pants, forcing the woman to touch his genitals. Shocked by the man’s act, she started screaming, alerting others in the spot.

As the woman screamed, the man quickly zipped his pants and was walking away from her when he caught him by the collar and clicked a photo of him through her phone. The man managed to flee from the spot and before anyone could intervene or catch hold of him.

The woman was quoted by the newspaper, saying, "This was an extremely horrifying experience and shocking to say the very least. It’s unbelievable that such perverts roam freely and use dogs to target women. While I was petting the dog, he came towards me, held my hand and asked me to be careful, I thought he was warning me off to not pet the dog too close to his mouth. But next thing I know, he takes my hand and puts it’s on his genital area. It happened so quickly, I didn't even have time to react."

She described the man to be young, between the age of 25 to 30 years, wearing a black hoodie and blue pants. She also told the newspaper that she went to the police station from the spot of the incident and submitted the photo of the man with her complaint to the police. An FIR has been filed under section 354 (intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) under the Indian Penal Code.

