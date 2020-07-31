Shocking! Minor girl ends life after parents prevent her from watching TV, attend online classes

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself after her parents refused to let her attend online classes and watch television when she was unwell. The alleged incident took place in Katargam area of Surat in Gujarat.

The minor girl, a class 10 student, was under severe depression, a police official said. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, the deceased was sufferingfrom severe headaches for the past three weeks. She also had a cough and cold, which are suspected symptoms of the COVID-19.

While the girl was taken to the Smimer Hospital in Surat, her parents asked her not to watch TV and even did not allow her to participate in online classes for the past five days. A police official said that the minor girl tied her dupatta to the hook of her fan and hung herself.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl's parents had gone to buy vegetables and she told her grandmother that she is going to change clothes. When the parents returned, they found the door locked and knocked on it. When the minor girl did not respond, they broke open the door and found the girl hanging from the fan.

The deceased's father is an employee with an electricity company while her mother works as a sanitation worker with the Surat Municipal Corporation. The police have filed a complaint of accidental death and investigating is underway.

