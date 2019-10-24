Shocking! Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave ousted from Patiala Babes overnight

One of the most popular shows on TV, Patiala Babes has grabbed headlines! This time, not for its track or ratings, but for a shocking reason that might take the show's loyalists aback. Patiala Babes' leads Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave, who recently tied the knot in the show, have been asked by the makers to exit from the show overnight.

This news was reported by Bombay Times, as actress Paridhi Sharma narrated the entire incident to this publication. According to the daily, Patiala Babes is taking a leap of five years and the story will revolve around Paridhi's onscreen daughter Ashnoor Kaur's character.

Speaking about the sudden exit from the show, Paridhi Sharma said, "I got to know about my exit only on Tuesday. In any case, I wasn't satisfied with the way my track was shaping up. It started off as a strong and inspiring character, but the storyline digressed and my character started slipping around two months ago. I never wanted to play mother to a teenager, but I took up the show for my role."

"I am glad that I am not a part of the leap, as there was nothing in it for me to explore. Had they not decided to end my track, I would have exited the show myself. It's just that it has happened the other way round," added Sharma.

On the other hand, Aniruddh Dave, who played the character of an inspector named Hanuman Singh, told the daily, "I believe that every show goes through a change after it reaches a saturation point. I am happy that my character Hanuman Singh was loved, as he was someone who believed in women's equality and rights."

