Shoddy infra continues to endanger citizens

Two people were injured after a portion of an under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed in Mankhurd on Thursday. The disappointingly familiar incident took place at Bainganwadi junction near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

The duo, who was standing near the under-construction FOB, sustained injuries in the incident. They were taken to the hospital and are recovering from their injuries now.

While they have not suffered life-threatening injuries, it is unfathomable why negligence and shoddy work on infra projects continues, endangering ordinary citizens.

Now, we must see a quick but thorough investigation into what exactly transpired, instead of endless rounds of investigations, pointing to a scapegoat instead of the real culprit.

Have we not seen grievous injuries and even deaths in the past when city projects have crumbled or proper repairs have not been done? How many times have bridges — FOBs and others — been the focal point of some tragedy? Why do we not learn any lessons from the past? This was a narrow escape for those who have been injured.

One must also see that those responsible step up to pay the bills for treatment of the injured. This must be smooth and efficiently done, the families should not be coerced into running around, or doing mounds of paperwork to get bills cleared for that would be extremely shameful.

The construction work must be stopped until the entire problem is addressed and brought to a logical end.

It cannot be allowed to continue, brushing away the incident with the common fatalistic attitude that at least nothing major happened. Do not label this incident as unfortunate — which it is for those who have been hurt. Term this as a serious occurrence. We need to change our viewing prism in order to see a significant change when it comes to accidents like these.

