Shohaib Akhtar gets annoyed by Jofra Archer's attitude

Shoaib Akhtar reacted to Jofra Archer's neglecting attitude towards Steven Smith

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar yesterday slammed Jofra Archer for not showing the basic courtesy of checking on Steve Smith after the Australian batsman was felled on the ground by a nasty bouncer from him at Lord's on Saturday.

Archer struck Smith twice — first on his forearm and then on the back of his neck by a bouncer clocking 92.4 miles per hour. “Whenever a bowler hits a batsman on the head and he falls, courtesy requires the bowler to go and check on him. It was not nice of Archer to just walk away while Smith was in pain,” Akhtar tweeted.

