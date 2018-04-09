Shoojit Sircar would warn Varun Dhawan so often that he wouldn't do anything out of fear!

Varun Dhawan said he couldn't reveal any inside information about the film as director Shoojit Sircar had forbidden him to do so



Varun Dhawan's upcoming film October is in the news. Interestingly, Varun signed for the film in the month of October last year and the filming commenced during the same month. Varun feels this is quite lucky for the movie and that the fact that an event takes place in the story, which happens in October as well. But, the actor reveals there were deeper reasons behind the title. The Jasmine flowers seen on the poster actually bloom during the month

Varun Dhawan said he couldn't reveal any further inside information about the film as director Shoojit Sircar had forbidden him to do so. Varun revealed that of all the films he has worked in, October is the only one in which director Shoojit Sircar requested such a short span of time for promotions, which surprised the Judwaa 2 star. He has been directed to not reveal any further details about October.

October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu is directed by Shoojit Sircar and releasing on April 13.

