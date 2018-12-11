Shooter Heena Sidhu clicks wildlife photos at Kanha National Park

other-sports

Sidhu clicked some beautiful shots of wild animals and birds (right) on her recent visit to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh

India's leading pistol shooter Heena Sidhu was on target off the shooting range. Sidhu clicked some beautiful shots of wild animals and birds on her recent visit to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Yesterday, she posted these pictures on her social media account and wrote: "Day3 On our way out of the forest we saw this handsome male tiger. Ours was the only jeep to have seen him. We were lucky to be able to click these shots. #umarpanimale #HeenaSidhuPhotography #HeenaShootsWildlife #RendezvousWithWilderness #kanhanationalpark."

Earlier, she tweeted: "#Day2 started with fog everywhere in the jungle and we saw the beautiful sunrise and the sun lift off the fog slowly. It was mysteriously magical to witness this."



Heena Sidhu

Explaining how she started her sighting of wild dogs on Day One, she wrote: "Day1 started with an amazing sighting of the #IndianWildDogs which are extremely rare to spot. This was my first sighting of these #WildDogs. It was a small pack of 3 dogs & deer keeping close eye on them."

