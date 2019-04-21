Shooter Heena Sidhu's husband Ronak Pandit furious with Air China

other-sports

He urged the sports ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene in the issue

Ronak Pandit

Ronak Pandit, coach and husband of India's ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, has lashed out at Air China, who charged players to carry their weapon for a competition.

Inspite of baggage being within allowance, Air China asking 200 USD from national players just to carry an Air Pistol to Beijing for use in World Cup. Cheap looting practice and high time DGCA and sports ministry worked together to free shooters from this nonsense.@HeenaSidhu10 — Ronak Pandit (@CoachRonak) 19 April 2019

He urged the sports ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene in the issue. He tweeted: "Inspite of baggage being within allowance, Air China asking 200 USD from national players just to carry an Air Pistol to Beijing for use in World Cup. Cheap looting practice and high time DGCA and sports ministry worked together to free shooters from this nonsense. @HeenaSidhu10."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates