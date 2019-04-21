Shooter Heena Sidhu's husband Ronak Pandit furious with Air China

Updated: Apr 21, 2019, 10:13 IST | A Correspondent

He urged the sports ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene in the issue

Ronak Pandit, coach and husband of India's ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, has lashed out at Air China, who charged players to carry their weapon for a competition.

He urged the sports ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene in the issue. He tweeted: "Inspite of baggage being within allowance, Air China asking 200 USD from national players just to carry an Air Pistol to Beijing for use in World Cup. Cheap looting practice and high time DGCA and sports ministry worked together to free shooters from this nonsense. @HeenaSidhu10."

