Shooter involved in Sandeep Gadoli encounter case arrested

Gurgaon: A man allegedly involved in shooting dead gangster Sandeep Gadoli and various other killings was arrested from near Bristol hotel here, a police officer said Wednesday.

Aakash (22), a resident of Sadhrana village, was also involved in the murder of Manish Gujjar, brother of dreaded gangster Bindar Gujjar, on October 18, 2016, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of crime branch arrested Aakash from Bristol Chowk after a brief scuffle on Tuesday night.

A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were found in his possession, police said. "Aakash revealed that he was involved in at least half a dozen murder and attempt to murder cases. He works for various gangs and has close connections with Kaushal gang as well," Subhash Bokan, PRO, Gurgaon police, said.

"The accused was also involved in attacking municipal councilor Sandeep Gahlawat last year. Gahlawat, however, had a narrow escape," he said.

