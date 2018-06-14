Shooter Vijay Kumar wins bronze in 25m rapid fire pistol event

Five points behind him at 29, Shivam Shukla of the Air Force bagged the silver while Vijay shot 24 points to finish third

Representational pic

On a comeback trial, Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar won a bronze medal in his pet 25m rapid fire pistol event, besides accounting for a gold in the team event on the first day of the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship yesterday.

While Vijay won the bronze, Arpit Goel of Delhi displayed his class to run away with the top honours in the 25m rapid fire pistol senior men's category. Arpit asserted his dominance from the initial phases and remained unchallenged with a score of 34 points. Five points behind him at 29, Shivam Shukla of the Air Force bagged the silver while Vijay shot 24 points to finish third.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever