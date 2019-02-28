Shooters Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar ready for Air Force duty

other-sports

Security has been heightened in major Indian cities after the IAF bombed terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LOC) in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack on February 14

Deepak and Ravi Kumar

Done with the World Cup, shooters Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar yesterday said they have been asked to report by their employers, the Indian Air Force - a routine practice but they expect "instructions on protocol" in view of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

"We have been called by the secretary of Air Force Sports Control Board. This is the general practice after every tournament as they ask us about our plans. We will be issued instructions and we will follow the protocol in the current situation," said Ravi, an ISSF World Cup bronze-medallist. Though he is part of the ground staff, Ravi said as a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO), his job is to look after five-six posts. "I am willing to go to the front if required. Studies and sports are secondary. We always have to be ready to serve our country," added Ravi, 26, a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist.

Deepak is employed as sergeant. Both the marksmen left the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range after they could not make the finals of the mixed 10m air rifle events in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here.

"We have been called by the commandant, but that's standard practice after every tournament we compete in. Let's see what they discuss with us. We will follow the instructions," said Deepak.

