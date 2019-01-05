Shooting at LA bowling alley, multiple victims reported

international

The Torrance Police Department in a tweet said: "Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down... Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area."

Representational picture

Los Angeles: The police in California on Saturday reported a shooting with multiple victims at a bowling alley near Los Angeles. The shooting happened at around 12.20 a.m. local time (8.20 a.m. GMT) at Gable House Bowl in Torrance, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Torrance Police Department in a tweet said: "Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down... Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area."

Video on the social media taken from inside Gable House Bowl by a witness reportedly showed a male victim covered in blood on the ground. Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade. Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever