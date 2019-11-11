Shooting for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi begins

The shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi' a biopic on J Jayalalitha, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, began on Sunday. One of the producers, Shaailesh R Singh shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting the picture of the clapper-board. "Commencing on a beautiful journey of Thalaivi," he captioned the picture. The 'Queen' actor who will play the lead, is prepping really hard for her role in the AL Vijay directorial film.

Earlier, last month the actor was working hard to play the stalwart and was taking Bharatnatyam classes for the role. Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures where she can be seen sitting calmly while giving a measurement for prosthetics for the film where her face was completely covered with glue. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like 'Blade Runner' and 'Captain Marvel', will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The flick is penned by 'Baahubali' and 'The Dirty Picture' writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively.

