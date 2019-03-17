Shooting for Mohit Suri's romantic action-thriller Malang begins

bollywood

Malang will star veteran Anil Kapoor along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu and will release on February 14, 2020

Mohit Suri

The shooting for director Mohit Suri's next romantic, action thriller Malang has begun. A tweet, "Aaj se 'Malang'..." was posted on the film's official handle. It will star veteran Anil Kapoor along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu and will release on February 14, 2020.

Director Mohit Suri says, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman.

This film also marks Luv Ranjan's first association with Mohit. Producer Luv Ranjan says, "Bhushan and I have been wanting to do a musical for a long time and as a filmmaker, I have been a fan of Mohit since Awarapan. When Mohit told me about Malang, I was blown to know how he has outdone himself in every aspect at the script stage itself. I am excited as a fan and waiting to go Malang."

Suri's last few hits included Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.

