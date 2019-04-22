Shooting for 'Saaho' begins in Mumbai

regional-cinema

Team 'Saaho' has touched down Mumbai and now they are ready to start shooting in the city

The upcoming film 'Saaho' has already garnered a lot of attention from the fans, as the film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as the main leads. Team 'Saaho' has touched down Mumbai and now they are ready to start shooting in the city.

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with co-actor Shraddha Kapoor and director Sujeeth. "Action time in Mumbai finally. Saaho in Mumbai, with the ever so beautiful and amazing Shraddha Kapoor and my darling brother and director Sujeeth," he captioned the post.

Earlier, the makers had released the first chapter of 'Shades of Saaho' on Prabhas' birthday, which gave a sneak-peak into the maddening car chase in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the action film. It also revealed Prabhas's all-new, stylish look from the movie.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho', which also marks Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry. The film is being shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country.

The film is touted as an ultra-modern action flick that will feature Shraddha performing some daredevil action stunts. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth and is slated to hit theatres this year. Shraddha also has other films in her kitty including 'Street Dancer', 'Chhichhore' and Bhushan Kumar's biopic on Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal.

