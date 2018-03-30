Shooting of biopic of legendary actor N T Rama Rao begins

N Balakrishna would play the role of his father in the biopic titled 'NTR'

Top Telugu actor N Balakrishna today launched shooting of a biopic on the life of his legendary father N T Rama Rao. Balakrishna would play the role of his father in the film titled 'NTR'. Rama Rao, who stormed to power in nine months after forming the Telugu Desam Party in 1982, was popularly known as NTR.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who had an association and friendship with NTR, was present on the occasion when the shoot formally began. Rama Rao was famous for his portrayal of mythological characters like Rama, Krishna and Duryodhana. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said NTR had spread the glory of Telugus all over the world.

Recalling his association with NTR, he said the legend had created history. NTR would have a permanent place in history, he said. It was only appropriate that NTR's son has chosen to tell the story of his father, he said. The film, produced by Balakrishna and others, would be directed by popular Telugu director Teja. Teja said they would like to release the film for Dasara festival.

