Shooting of Black Mirror season 5 underway

Black Mirror series explores the negative impact new technology can have on the modern world

"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker has revealed that the filming of the fifth installment of the show has begun. The writer opened up about development on the upcoming spell of the Netflix original at the Royal Television Society Awards and said he is penning the second episode of the sci-fi anthology series as of now.



"Season 5, we are filming one (episode) at the moment. We are about to start filming another one imminently. I'm writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy," Brooker said, according to RadioTimes.



The series explores the negative impact new technology can have on the modern world. The first two seasons of the show aired on Channel 4 in the UK before Netflix picked it up for its third and fourth seasons. Season four was released on December 29. The premier date of the next installment is yet to be announced.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever