Shop for handmade apparel, jewellery straight from Karnataka's master craftsmen

With each state boasting of craft practices that are uniquely their own, India's craft heritage is one of the most diverse in the world



An artist from Dwaraka working on kalamkari

The beauty of Indian crafts lies in their inherently environment-friendly production techniques and the way in which they imbibe the local flora, fauna and history in the design patterns and materials used for production. With each state boasting of craft practices that are uniquely their own, India's craft heritage is one of the most diverse in the world. Get a glimpse of these at Vastrabharana 2018, organised by The Crafts Council of Karnataka (CCK), this weekend.



Kala Nele

"The mission of the CCK is to promote and support the crafts of Karnataka and sustainable livelihood of its artisans, provide a bridge between craft communities and source markets, facilitate design intervention and product development that will meet the needs of the contemporary consumer, upgrade technology, and revive and preserve languishing crafts of Karnataka. In the words of Smt Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the doyenne of handicrafts in India, under whose patronage the CCK was founded, 'The craftsman is the unbroken link in the tradition that embraces both the producer and the consumer...'," says Bharti Govindraj, chairperson, CCK.



Metaphor Racha

The exhibition will include yardage fabrics, sarees, dupattas and other apparel by both up-and-coming and award-winning weavers and indie labels, in addition to jewellery from various states of India, including the organisation's focus state. One such label aims to build a sustainable livelihood for kalamkari artistes of Srikalahasti region of Andhra Pradesh. The art was at its peak under the patronage of Vijayanagar kings and then under the Golconda Sultanate, Hyderabad. Also on offer for your summer wardrobe are khadi weaves of Karnataka, accentuated by kasuthi embroidery and hand-block printing. The state's Gulegudd region is known for its woven thaans used to make cholis. With design intervention, the weavers have now learnt to translate their technique to dupattas and sarees, which will be available at the exhibition.

Also on offer will be Chanderi sarees, ajrakh prints and kantha and batik pieces from Kolkata.

From May 25 to 27, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm AT Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort. CALL 22844484

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates