Shop for the best wallets only on Amazon
Sometimes all you need to carry is a wallet and hence, make sure you have one of the best ones
Yes, Bags are a woman's favourite things but wallets are no less! Sometimes all you need to carry is a wallet and hence, make sure you have one of the best ones.
Shopmantra Multicolor Womens Wallet
A printed Clutch For Women & Girls, it is an ideal gift for ladies. It is easy to carry and has an innovative design. It is a designer Clutch with the design printed on Canvas. Shop here.
Caprese Pepa Women's Wallet
It is a Faux leather material aqua colored wallet.It has a Zip around wallet and a Zip around closure. It is advised to not expose it to extreme heat. Shop here.
BANQLYN Universal Women Phone Wallet Case Purse
It is a universal Women Phone Wallet Case Purse. You can carry everything you want in one wallet! makes it so simple, right? Shop here.
Bestvech Women's Pu Leather Plaid Purses Nubuck Card Holder
In this world which is going cashless, a small purse is all we need to keep our cards intact! It has a Fashionable design and is compact and portable. It is convenient to carry during going out. Shop here.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Chef Seefah and Diana's funny experiences after moving to India