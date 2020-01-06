Shop owner murdered for non-payment of Rs 2 crore

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: A city-based businessman, who went missing on Saturday, was found dead in Satara on Sunday. The police found a chit in his pocket, that sai he had been killed as for failing to pay Rs 2-crore.

The police identified him as Chandan Krupadas Shewani, a resident of Parmar Paradise near Sadhu Vaswani chowk in Pune. He owned a shoe shop on Laxmi Road. His sister had filed a missing person case with the Bund Garden police late on Saturday night. A case of murder was later filed with Lonand police, which will transfer the case to the Bund Garden police station.

Shewani's sister said, "He said he will return home after visiting an ashram and we would have dinner together. At 10.30 pm, he did not answer my call. I looked for him and found his car near Sassoon General hospital. The car was unlocked and its parking lights were on. I then lodged a complaint."

Satara superintendent of police Tejaswini Satpute said, "We found the body of a man at 10 am on Sunday near a canal. There is an injury from a sharp object on his chest. We found a chit written in Hindi, which translates to: 'R2-crore was not paid which is why he was killed on the directions of bhai. We were given blood money.' We are probing this case from all angles."

