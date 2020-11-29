Shop till you drop on these thrift store accounts on Instagram

If you feel like treating yourself to take your mind off the pandemic, you are not the only one. Many, including the writer of this piece, have resorted to buying clothes and accessories from online thrift stores that promise money for value. Not only do these accounts offer you a wide variety of styles to choose from, they also help you switch to a more environment-friendly consumer lifestyle. Not all green heroes wear capes, some wear pre-loved clothes. Thrifting is a great way to make sure that you're not adding to the burgeoning waste problem by buying pieces that won't last you more than a season.

Fancy a corset?

Traditionally, corsets were used to give women's bodies an hourglass appearance. Feminists scorned at these garments. The fashion industry has reclaimed corsets such that one can wear a corset without feeling inconvenienced. If you want to try wearing one, you can thrift some from Krsnaa Vintage by Karunya Ballal. They have corsets for all body types, so don't hesitate.

@krsnaavintage

Denim on denim

Vintage Soul Thrift offers you pre-loved denim pieces that look as good as they feel. They also offer free shipping all over India. They have a mix of modern and vintage aesthetics. Be it a high-waisted pair of jeans or an oversized denim jacket, they have it all. Apart from the denim pieces, they also have shirts and skirts on offer. The writer got themselves a pair of pants from here and they loved its snug fit.

@vintagesoulthrift

Let's get thrifty

This cute, little online store is run by Suchi Dembla. Dembla wants to promote sustainable clothing and responsible shopping habits through Thrift Turtle. Bikini tops, bodysuits, printed shirts, dresses and more, this Mumbai-based thrift shop has it all.

@thrift.turtle

Dress old-school

Do you like to keep things classy? Do retro sensibilities speak to you? If yes, then this might just be the perfect store for you. From accessories such as handbags and wallets to shirts, jackets, skirts and more, Aima Vintage should be your one-stop-shop for all things vintage. What's more, they offer free shipping all over India. The writer got themselves a wallet from here and they love how retro it looks.

@aimavintage

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news