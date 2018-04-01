Shopian: One terrorist neutralised in Dragad encounter

Earlier in the wee hours of Sunday, one terrorist was killed and another one was arrested alive in an encounter, which took place in Dialgam area of Anantnag



One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Dragad village. Two encounters broke out on Sunday, one each in Shopian's Dragad and Kachdoora villages. Reportedly, two army personnel have also been injured in each of the encounters.

Earlier in the wee hours of Sunday, one terrorist was killed and another one was arrested alive in an encounter, which took place in Dialgam area of Anantnag.

