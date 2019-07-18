Shopping bonanza with Infiniti Mall's end of season sale

national

Infiniti Mall has always enjoyed a manganous amount of trust and loyalty from its patrons over 5 decades. Infiniti Mall has a strong footing in Mumbai with the outlet opened in 2004, in Andheri followed by the second property in Malad

It’s time to rejoice and cheer in this gloomy weather! Infiniti Mall, one of India’s premier shopping destinations, is hosting their end of season sale at their Malad West outlet in Mumbai.

Who doesn’t love shopping? Retail therapy is loved by a huge number of people and now visitors can flock to Infiniti Mall Malad (W) to shop till they drop! This end of season sale will run through till 31st July 2019 with up to 50% sales on over 100 brands. Patrons can choose their pick from brands like Zara, Westside, Marks & Spencer, GAP, Pantaloons, Sephora, Charles and Keith, Croma, Vero Moda, Caratlane, to name a few.

Just recently, Infiniti Mall had a flat 50 % day-long sale on 5th July 2019 where guests could shop between 8 am to 12 mid night. Additionally, free parking was provided to women and some lucky visitors stood a chance to win either an international trip or gift vouchers on total billing of over INR 5000. The flat 50% sale was also held at the Andheri outlet on 7th July 2019.

Infiniti Mall has also revamped their Frequent Shoppers’ Rewards Programs. In order to expand the rewards program, the customer-friendly program allows customers to earn & burn points at the point of sale. This will truly enrich the shopping experience of customers and will make them come back for more. To avail the benefits of this unique rewards program solution, customers need to download the Rappo app from the play store or app store and register with their mobile number. Meanwhile, existing members can sign up using their mobile number registered with the Infiniti World Program to check the balance points in the profile section of the app.

Infiniti Mall (Andheri) is located at Oshiwara Link Road in Andheri (West) with 65 stores, a six-screen multiplex, food court, Family Entertainment Centre and restaurants besides shopping. Infiniti Mall (Malad) is located on New Link Road in Malad (West) and is one of the biggest malls in Mumbai. It houses more than 200 shopping brands, multiplex, 36 food outlets and an FEC under the name Fun city. The Malad Mall also houses Astro Express, the only indoor 360° roller coaster in the country.

