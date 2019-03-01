Shopping festival in Mumbai at Bandra West

things-to-do

A weekend shopping festival has a twist it promotes slow fashion

Shuffling Suitcases, a shopping festival that champions slow fashion, is back in Mumbai a second time, with its eighth edition scheduled for this weekend. Attend it to explore a collection of ethical and sustainable fashion. Also, watch out for lifestyle brands that you won't find in malls and ones that aren't available in the city. And complete the experience with interesting drinks.

On: March 2 and 3, 12 pm

At: Pioneer Hall, Pioneer House, St John Baptist Road, Mount Mary Steps, Bandra West.

Call: 9820545480

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates