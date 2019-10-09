Short & swanky

This is possibly the only time of the year you can wear your hair short and experiment with it — thanks to the dip in humidity. And there's no need to stress about it going awry, like Hermoine Granger. "It's also the best time to sport a fringe, which, when paired with short hair, looks great," suggests city-based stylist Aditi Mehta. Here's how you can pull off a messy pixie depending on your face cut.

Square/rectangular face

Don't pick a style that's too short in the front, as it will make your forehead appear big, especially since the bulk of the hair behind is chopped off.

Get a fringe only if you have straight or slightly wavy hair. Otherwise, you can afford to have a few curls hanging on your forehead.

Retain the natural texture of your hair and work with it. Don't straighten the entire length of your hair or it will look too flat and your jawline will be too prominent.

A hairband is the ideal hair accessory but make sure your hair in front isn't pulled back. You can also try an elaborate, thick band.



Kalki Koechlin

Heart-shaped

Make sure your hair is no longer than the nape of your neck and that it doesn't hide your forehead completely, especially if your face is small or you are petite. It will end up looking like a messy mop, otherwise.

A side-swept fringe works well for this face cut as it makes your face appear longer than it is.

Don't over-accessorise; instead, go for hoops or basic danglers that are not too heavy, detailed or OTT. You can play with tiny glittered hair clips if it's for an

evening do.

If you want coloured hair, colour the tips of your strands, not streaks or your whole head, for a wholesome look.



Sobhita Dhulipala

Oval-shaped

The messier, the better is the mantra for this look. Pull your hair back; opt for spikes for a fun outing or if you're going clubbing, a grunge look would be nice.

Though there are no restrictions for how long your hair should be, make sure it's evenly cut in the front and back or it will look awkward. Avoid a fringe as that may take away from the style.

You can skip hair accessories with this one and go for studs in your ears. If you must, sport a slim hairband.

Choose global colour or evenly-spaced streaks throughout.

Dos and don'ts

Be prepared for the awkward stage when your hair starts growing out in a few months. If you want to retain this look, invest in anti-frizz conditioner, shampoo and good quality hair mousse or spray.

Do not get a pixie cut if you're unsure since confidence is key when you sport this look. Ì Just because your hair is short doesn't mean you can wash it more frequently. Doing this will only dry out your scalp.

Avoid ironing your hair with this look. If you must, get it blow-dried at a salon.

