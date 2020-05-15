Short and new! Pooja Hegde gets a new haircut amid lockdown

Pooja Hegde has chopped her long tresses. She now sports shoulder-length hair. The Housefull 4 (2019) actor shared her new look on social media. She is keen to get rid of the old and drab during the lockdown. It began with her mane. Next, we assume, will be her closet. Hegde hopes to be a new self by the time lockdown ends.

Sharing her journey and efforts of handling both the industry - Tollywood and Bollywood, Pooja said, "Balancing films from two industries is not easy. You have to juggle schedules in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and overseas. At one time, I had to hire a private jet to meet deadlines. I believe doing one film is easy because you get to sink your teeth into a character. Taking to different characters every 10 days, like I do, is also a challenge."

On the professional front, Pooja will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, opposite Salman Khan, "One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny."

Apart from the Bollywood project, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' untitled film is said to be a love story. Various unconfirmed reports have suggested that the film is titled Jaan, while others have said that the title is Darling. Apparently, the film may not release in Hindi, which is quite disappointing for Prabhas' fans in other parts of India.

