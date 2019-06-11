Short and sweet

things-to-do

An international film festival taking place simultaneously in France and 20 other countries including India for the first time, will showcase four-minute long productions

Stills from Je Suis Nous

In a first, movies from an international film festival focusing on the very short film format — films whose duration is four minutes or less — will be screened in the city as part of its worldwide schedule. The screening will take place simultaneously in several countries during the 21st edition of the French festival. Hosted by Alliance Française de Bombay, this exclusive screening from the Très Court International Film Festival, aims to represent the format which does not categorise according to the genre. So, you will find fiction, animation, documentary, music video or even a video blog being nominated.

There will be two sets of screenings — international films and francophone cinema (French films set in a region other than France). Some of the films that will be screened include A Little Thing (German) by Alexander Kohn, El Sueño Beato (Spanish) by David Pantaleón and Je Suis Nous (French) by Noé Depoortere. A Little Thing, which was shot in 72 hours, includes three sets of interactions between people, all of who come to the same realisation. Je Suis Nous, which translates to I am Us, is an animated film which talks about the eternal bond of love, while El Sueño Beato or The Blessed Dream revolves around how a day at the beach can become a mystical experience.



El Sueño Beato

“The short film is to cinema what the short story is to literature — it is fa­st, lively and effective. It often contains a moral and is usually simple. Th­at’s why it can easily reveal the tr­ue qualities of a filmmaker, especially that of his narra­t­ive rhythm — ed­iting, transition, sense of the ellipse. This festival is an opportunity to discover the cineastes of tomorrow,” Frédéric Simon, director, Alliance Française de Bombay, tells us.

While the same francophone selection will be screened on both days, there will be two different sets of international films, which the audience can vote for. The voting will take place at all host venues of the festival around the world. The winner will get 500 euros as People’s Choice Award.

On: June 13 and 14; 6.30 pm

At: Alliance Française Auditorium, Theosophy Hall, 40, New Marine Lines.

Call: 22035993