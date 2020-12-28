Short bursts of laughter

Comedy routines can last for an hour and more, as is the case with the legendary Dave Chapelle's recent routines in his specials sanctioned by a streaming platform, which are as acerbic as a lemon that you bite on. But at an event this weekend that sees local performers return to the live stage, eight minutes is all they will have. Kaneez Surka will headline the line-up, with the supporting acts including Shreeja Chaturvedi, Jasmeet Bhatia and Sumaira Shaikh. The organisers promise that it's going to be an "amazing experience". Tune in to find out how right they are.

Time December 30, 8 pm

At Pasmil Studio, Dr V Raghunath Marg, Bandra West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250

