Short movie Jal wins top honour at National Students' Film Festival

Short movie "Jal" was awarded the best film honour at the recently concluded National Students' Film Festival. More than 80 students from 16 states across the country participated at the festival, which was organised at the Mumbai University here on March 24. The award ceremony was held a day later.

Apart from the top honour, the makers of "Jal" took home Rs one lakh prize. The second big winner at the ceremony was "A (U) N", as it bagged the best Young director award and best cinematography honour.

Other recipients include "Who am I and Zaad", which got the best scriptwriter award, "Avishkari", which won the best playback honour and "The Corner" that got the best film editing award.

