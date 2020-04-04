Short shots
Dive into the world of short films as filmmakers recommend what to watch and where
Sudipto Acharya, senior faculty, Whistling Woods
Where: At this time, since a lot of film festivals are cancelled, films are being made available online. Kino Pavasaris, the Lithuanian film festival is one such example. The section Brief Encounters on mubi.com also has watchable short films from around the world.
My picks:
- 23 Skidoos
- The Red Balloon on Mubi
- Toyland on Mubi
- Big City Blues on Amazon Prime
Khushboo Ranka, creative director, Memesys
Where: Usually, the best places to discover short films are in Short of the Week section on YouTube and the Staff Pick section on Vimeo. But during self isolation, a lot of film festivals have made award-winning films available for free on their websites.
My picks:
- Tussilago by Jonas Odell on Vimeo
- I am 20 by SNS Shastry on YouTube
- Pull My Daisy on Vimeo
Ruchir Arun, filmmaker
Where: The Last Shot and Terribly Tiny Tales are YouTube channels where you sometimes find gems you wouldn’t otherwise know of. Vimeo has a public access section which has interesting options too. Catching some National Award-winning shorts would be a good idea.
My picks:
- Spider by Nash Edgerton on YouTube Fallen Art on YouTube
- Bread and Alley on YouTube
Abhishek Dixit, filmmaker
Where: Nowness, Omeleto and Short of the Week are my favourite YouTube channels to watch new short films. They showcase some interesting films across languages. For Indian content, Terribly Tiny Tales and Large Short Films come up with intriguing films.
My picks:
- The Red Balloon on Mubi
- The Piano Tuner (that inspired Andhadhun) on YouTube Two by Satyajit Ray on YouTube
Aswin AK, filmmaker
Where: These days, streaming platforms like Netflix. Vimeo has always been a great source for engaging short films. The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) has also begun putting content online.
My picks:
- Ave Maria by Basil Khalil on Vimeo
- What did Jack do? by David Lynch on Netflix
- Sakhi Sona by Pranthik Basu on kinoscope.org
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe