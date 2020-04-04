Short shots

Sudipto Acharya, senior faculty, Whistling Woods

Where: At this time, since a lot of film festivals are cancelled, films are being made available online. Kino Pavasaris, the Lithuanian film festival is one such example. The section Brief Encounters on mubi.com also has watchable short films from around the world.

My picks:

23 Skidoos

The Red Balloon on Mubi

Toyland on Mubi

Big City Blues on Amazon Prime

Khushboo Ranka, creative director, Memesys

Where: Usually, the best places to discover short films are in Short of the Week section on YouTube and the Staff Pick section on Vimeo. But during self isolation, a lot of film festivals have made award-winning films available for free on their websites.

My picks:

Tussilago by Jonas Odell on Vimeo

I am 20 by SNS Shastry on YouTube

Pull My Daisy on Vimeo

Ruchir Arun, filmmaker

Where: The Last Shot and Terribly Tiny Tales are YouTube channels where you sometimes find gems you wouldn’t otherwise know of. Vimeo has a public access section which has interesting options too. Catching some National Award-winning shorts would be a good idea.

My picks:

Spider by Nash Edgerton on YouTube Fallen Art on YouTube

Bread and Alley on YouTube

Abhishek Dixit, filmmaker

Where: Nowness, Omeleto and Short of the Week are my favourite YouTube channels to watch new short films. They showcase some interesting films across languages. For Indian content, Terribly Tiny Tales and Large Short Films come up with intriguing films.

My picks:

The Red Balloon on Mubi

The Piano Tuner (that inspired Andhadhun) on YouTube Two by Satyajit Ray on YouTube

Aswin AK, filmmaker

Where: These days, streaming platforms like Netflix. Vimeo has always been a great source for engaging short films. The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) has also begun putting content online.

My picks:

Ave Maria by Basil Khalil on Vimeo

What did Jack do? by David Lynch on Netflix

Sakhi Sona by Pranthik Basu on kinoscope.org

