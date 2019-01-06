Shortage of good scripts kept Omkar Kapoor away from big screen

bollywood

"Jhoota Kahin Ka" reunites Omkar Kapoor with Sunny Singh, with whom he starred in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2"

Actor Omkar Kapoor, who will be seen in Rishi Kapoor starrer "Jhoota Kahin Ka", says it was a shortage of good scripts coming his way that kept him away from movies for over a year.

Asked what has kept him away from the silver screen, Omkar told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai: "Shortage of good scripts and great storytellers, which luckily is changing with time.

"So, hopefully people will see me doing a lot more in the coming time its important to choose your work wisely for the longevity as a film actor." Directed by Smeep Kang, "Jhoota Kahin Ka" also stars Lillete Dubey, Manoj Joshi and Sunny Singh.

"Jhoota Kahin Ka" reunites Omkar with Sunny, with whom he starred in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2". Omkar has earlier worked on the big screen as a child actor in films like "Masoom", "Hero No. 1", "Judwaa", "Judaai" and "Mela".

