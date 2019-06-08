Shorter the better for Konkona Sensharma

bollywood

Though having always picked intriguing subjects as an actor, Konkona Sensharma says the factor that draws her to the projects differ each time.

Set to bring forth a venture that apparently discusses homosexuality, Konkona Sensharma says she was sold to Ghazal Dhaliwal's script of A Monsoon Date.

Backing a short, she says, is a feasible format. "It is doable since it gets over quickly. Artistic freedom is enjoyed, and the format is free from censorship. But, as is with choosing films, the subject has to be special. Gazal's script [stood out due to] one unique character. We shot over two days at Film city," she says.

Though having always picked intriguing subjects as an actor, Sensharma says the factor that draws her to the projects differ each time. "Sometimes [I like] the filmmaker, on other occasions, the role is interesting, or the film features someone you want to work with. My next is Dolly Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitare with Bhumi [Pednekar]. it's about how the characters' lives intertwine."

