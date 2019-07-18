Shot in the dark: This reboot is in trouble

Search

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 16:19 IST | The Hitlist Team

The maker is offering a paltry sum for the remake rights

This remake of a multi-starrer seems to have hit a rough patch even before it is announced. It is being helmed by two leading names in the industry, one of whom is known as the hit machine. The other is known for making masala potboilers. 

The maker is offering a paltry sum for the remake rights. As his name spells success, he feels anyone associated with the project should be more than happy to come on board at the price he decides. Those holding the rights are in no mood to relent.

