Shot in the dark: This reboot is in trouble
The maker is offering a paltry sum for the remake rights
This remake of a multi-starrer seems to have hit a rough patch even before it is announced. It is being helmed by two leading names in the industry, one of whom is known as the hit machine. The other is known for making masala potboilers.
Also read: Shot in the dark: It's more a comedy of errors!
The maker is offering a paltry sum for the remake rights. As his name spells success, he feels anyone associated with the project should be more than happy to come on board at the price he decides. Those holding the rights are in no mood to relent.
Top Shot In The Dark Stories:
- Shot in the dark: This actress felt betrayed as an awards event organisers made false promises
- Shot in the dark: This actress is enjoying the benefits of a good mentor
- Shot in the dark: This diva gets co-stars edited out of song
- Shot in the dark: This top actress' link-up with young actor is just a convenient 'affair'
- Shot in the dark: This actor's 'affair' is a matter of convenience
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's how Ranveer Singh is prepping for 83!