Braveheart! Shot twice, father drives daughter to exam centre, then visits hospital

Man shot by miscreants from close range still manages to drop off his daughter before admitting himself in a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment

Begusarai: In a surreal series of events, a man with a gunshot wound dropped off his daughter at an examination centre before driving himself to a private hospital. The alleged incident occurred in Begusarai district of Bihar.

In the rare case of exemplary courage that comes to light from West Bengal, the man, identified as Ram Kripal Singh, was driving his motorbike along with his 18-year-old daughter Damini Kumari, to an Intermediate examination centre. All of a sudden six miscreants halted them near Lasrahi village on the Birpur-Begusarai road and tried to tie her father's hands, said Damini to Times of India.

The miscreants later allegedly fired two bullets at the man from close range.

"The criminals first tried to tie his hands. When I opposed, they pumped two bullets into his chest at a very close range and fled on their bikes," said Damini.

She went further to say that her father, who is a former mukhiya of the Birpur east panchayat, did not pay heed to her advice and rode seven kilometres to drop her at the examination centre before going to a private hospital where he is currently being treated for his wounds.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Begusarai, Awakash Kumar said that the father is undergoing treatment and is not in the state to converse at the moment. "We will record a statement once he regains consciousness and investigate accordingly," added Kumar. He also said that the police have identified a few suspects in connection with the attack.

