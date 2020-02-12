Shots fired at Mehrauli AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed

At least one volunteer was killed while another was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday.

Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA from Mehrauli was returning from the temple when his convoy was attacked.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday.

Party leader Sanjay Singh questioned the law and order situation in the capital city over the incident.

"Attack on the convoy of Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, killing of Ashok Maan, the rule of law in Delhi. Naresh Yadav was returning from the temple after paying obeisance," Singh tweeted.

However, Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted that Yadav was not the target of the attack but the assailant specifically attacked the AAP worker, who was shot dead in the incident.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

