ShotsofFriendship: Celebrities share their special moments with friends

The recently launched Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! Season 2 continues to win hearts with their latest Twitter campaign #ShotsOfFriendship, an innovative opportunity for friends to immortalize their friendship with just a tweet. Inspired by the unapologetically flawsome girl gang, the special initiative aimed at bringing friends closer and cherish those everlasting memories, especially during the current times of social distancing.

The campaign received an overwhelming response with over 750 tweets generating over 21.5 MM impressions within just a few days, with a star-studded response to the campaign from actors such as Soha Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Mandira Bedi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Adah Sharma, Priya Malik, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Gauhar Khan, ace standup comedian Sumukhi Suresh, popular Indian author Durjoy Datta, social media star Janice Sequeira and radio sensation RJ Malishka.

Soha shared a beautiful picture with her BFFs Neha Dhupia and Konkana Sensharma.

We know each other sometimes even better than we know ourselves. From sharing our laughter to sharing our tears your presence reminds me that I am never alone. Major missing #ShotsOfFriendship with my mainsâÂ¤@NinnaU @NehaDhupia @konkonas pic.twitter.com/ItOoAKwFQW — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 5, 2020

Neena Gupta dipped into her old albums and fished out a throwback picture of herself enjoying with her girl gang.

Waqt badal jaata hai,

Dosti wahi rehti hai

To my crazy “girl gang” #ShotsOfFriendship pic.twitter.com/5iIYvS7NMV — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) April 22, 2020

Mandira Bedi also gave us a glimpse of her girl gang. "Friends really are the family that we choose.. I so miss my friends.. the lovely times spent together and the crazy nights out, over the weekends! Sooner that soon, we wil be back again and living it up! Heart exclamation Take nothing for granted.. live life to the fullest #shotsoffriendship (sic)", she wrote along with a picture with her friends.

Friends really are the family that we choose.. I so miss my friends.. the lovely times spent together and the crazy nights out, over the weekends!

Sooner that soon, we wil be back again and living it up! âÂ£ï¸Â Take nothing for granted.. live life to the fullest. #shotsoffriendship pic.twitter.com/3ylAKl5eoC — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) April 26, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill also took part in the #shotsofffriendship challenge. Here's what she posted:

I don’t know what I would have done without you girls by my side. The last 10 years has been nothing but a joyous ride. My strength and my pride. My girls, I miss you ♥ï¸Â #ShotsOfFriendship pic.twitter.com/5KtyPOVPfY

— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 25, 2020

All episodes of Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season 2 are now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news